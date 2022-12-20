Bazı şeylerin hep aynı kalacağını gösteren 15 fotoğraf

Lady Diana, 1988'de o\u011flu Prens Harry ile ve 2022'de Galler Prensesi Catherine, o\u011flu Prens Louis ile birlikte.... Bear Lake - "1956'da b\u00fcy\u00fckbabam ve 2022'de torununun torunu". "Y\u0131llar sonra tekrardan...". "20 y\u0131l \u00f6nce ve \u015fimdi...". "1992'den 2022'ye — Kuzenler an\u0131s\u0131". "En yak\u0131n arkada\u015f\u0131mla 20 y\u0131l". "12 y\u0131l \u00f6nce ve \u015fimdi, o\u011flumla". "Sa\u011fda babam ve ben, solda k\u00fc\u00e7\u00fck erkek karde\u015fim ve o\u011flu - ikiz gibi g\u00f6r\u00fcn\u00fcyoruz.". "1951 ve 2003" . "19 ya\u015f\u0131ndaki karde\u015fim ve 19 ya\u015f\u0131ndaki o\u011flum". "Karde\u015fim ve ben - 2017 ve 1990". "17 y\u0131l arayla...". "1982 ve 2022'de Krater G\u00f6l\u00fc". "1998 ve 2018'de k\u0131z\u0131m ve ben". "\u00d6ncesi ve sonras\u0131...".
Facebook Yorumları