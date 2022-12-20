Bazı şeylerin hep aynı kalacağını gösteren 15 fotoğraf

Zaman bazı şeyleri değiştirir ama her şeyi değil! İşte zamanın her şeyi değiştiremediğini gösteren 15 kare...

Yaşam
Giriş: 20 Aralık 2022 15:11
  • Lady Diana, 1988'de oğlu Prens Harry ile ve 2022'de Galler Prensesi Catherine, oğlu Prens Louis ile birlikte...

  • Bear Lake - "1956'da büyükbabam ve 2022'de torununun torunu"

  • "Yıllar sonra tekrardan..."

  • "20 yıl önce ve şimdi..."

  • "1992'den 2022'ye — Kuzenler anısı"

  • "En yakın arkadaşımla 20 yıl"

  • "12 yıl önce ve şimdi, oğlumla"

  • "Sağda babam ve ben, solda küçük erkek kardeşim ve oğlu - ikiz gibi görünüyoruz."

  • "1951 ve 2003"

  • "19 yaşındaki kardeşim ve 19 yaşındaki oğlum"

  • "Kardeşim ve ben - 2017 ve 1990"

  • "17 yıl arayla..."

  • "1982 ve 2022'de Krater Gölü"

  • "1998 ve 2018'de kızım ve ben"

  • "Öncesi ve sonrası..."

