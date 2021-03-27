6 disturbing facts about life

1- Your self-compassion must be stronger than your need for love

If you are not happy now, no one wants to follow, comment, or like you on social media. The likes of other people are not related to real happiness. Happiness is an inner concept. You don't have to prove that you have the best life. The most important thing is internalizing that life and enjoying every moment of it.

2- Don't let your problems become bigger ones by constantly thinking

If you want to make your problems bigger, keep thinking about them. But, If you want to get rid of them, take action. Most of the damage starts to arise in your mind and with your thoughts. On the other hand, solutions start simply with a decision, courage, and action. Your thoughts become your decisions and then your acts become your focus and future.

3- Life has also an algorithm

Just like the algorithms on social media providing more than your interests, life has an algorithm offering more than you think and focus. You can train your own algorithm by focusing on negative things to become more anxious and insecure. Contrary to this, you can train your algorithm by focusing on positive things in order to have happiness, success, and growth.

4- Your real friends want to witness your achievements

You can't take the chance of having people in your life who don't want to see your progress. Because they will secretly give you negative feedbacks and comments; they will be watching you evilly. These kinds of friendships have small effects in short term. But in the long term, they will distract you from your potential and lead you to negativism which swallowing up their lives.

5- Improve your ability to cope with uncertainty

Risk avoidance is the biggest risk. Don't be afraid of the unknown. Pema Chödrön, who is a Tibetan Buddhist, states in her book Comfortable with Uncertainty that "Constant change is in our nature. Whether we are aware of it or not, everything changes."

6- Your mental diet determines your mental health

Eating excessively in negative situations makes you unhealthy and costs gaining weight. But the hardest one is trying to lose mental weight. Negativity brings joy in the short term just as fast food, but it will make you unhealthy in the long term. Your mental diet consists of the things you watch and read; people you follow and spend time with, and the things you say and think. If your aim is to have a healthier mind, you can start to work by removing all the fast foods from your diet list.

Türkçe aslından çeviren: Dilara Koru

