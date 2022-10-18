2022 yılının en iyi okyanus fotoğrafları

Yılın Okyanus Fotoğrafları yarışmasının kazananları açıklandı. İşte en iyiler...

Yaşam
18 Ekim 2022 13:24
ABONE OL

  • Fotoğrafçı: Ellen Cuylaerts

    1 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Nadia De Lange

    2 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Ryuta Ogawa

    3 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Dmitry Kokh

    4 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Andreas Schmid

    5 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Reiko Takahashi

    6 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Andreas Schmid

    7 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Gergo Rugli

    8 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Brooke Pyke

    9 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Renee Capozzola

    10 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Rafael Fernandez Caballero

    11 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Ben Thouard

    12 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Katherine Lu

    13 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Sean Scott

    14 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Simon Lorenz

    15 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Brook Peterson

    16 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Martin Broen

    17 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Magnus Lundgren

    18 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Vanessa Mignon

    19 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Florian Ledoux

    20 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Brook Peterson

    21 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Renee Capozzola

    22 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Rafael Fernandez Caballero

    23 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Gabriel Barathieu

    24 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Fabrice Guerin

    25 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Joshua Munoz

    26 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: André Musgrove

    27 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Steve Woods

    28 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Ishino Shota

    29 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Khaichuin Sim

    30 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Simon Lorenz

    31 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Tom St George

    32 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Christophe Mason-Parker

    33 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Rafael Fernandez Caballero

    34 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Tom Vierus

    35 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Simone Caprodossi

    36 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Thien Nguyen

    37 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Julian Jacobs

    38 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Simone Caprodossi

    39 / 40

  • Fotoğrafçı: Pasquale Vassallo

    40 / 40

Facebook Yorumları

YORUMLAR

Yorum kurallarını okumak için tıklayınız!
Değerli HTHayat okurları,

HTHayat ekibi olarak haber değeri taşıyan, herkesin kendine dair bir şeyler bulacağı içerikleri sizlere ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. İçeriklerimiz ile ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz. Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak hthayat.haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca hthayat.haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz. Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler hthayat.haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz. hthayat.haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve hthayat.haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, Haberturk.com’da yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları'nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi'ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır. Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
GİRİŞ YAP Kapat
Üye değilseniz üye olmak için tıklayınız.
Şifremi unuttum

İnternet sitemizde kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak ve tercihlerinizi yönetmek için Çerez Politikası, daha fazla bilgi için Aydınlatma Metni sayfalarını ziyaret edebilirsiniz. Sitemizi kullanarak çerezleri kullanmamızı kabul edersiniz.