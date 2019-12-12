Ünlü tablolar ünlü filmler

Sanatçılar birbirlerinden sık sık ilham alırlar. Bir ressam doğadan ilham alarak tablosunu yapar, bir yönetmen bir tablodan ilham alarak filminde unutulmaz sahnelere imza atar. İşte ünlü filmlerin ilham aldığı ünlü tablolar...

  • 1
    23

    Trainspotting, Danny Boyle - The Mysteries of the Horizon, René Magritte

  • 2
    23

    The Thomas Crown Affair, John McTiernan - The Son of Man, René Magritte

  • 3
    23

    Shirley: Visions of Reality, Gustav Deutsch - New York Movie, Edward Hopper

