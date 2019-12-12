Ünlü tablolar ünlü filmler

Sanatçılar birbirlerinden sık sık ilham alırlar. Bir ressam doğadan ilham alarak tablosunu yapar, bir yönetmen bir tablodan ilham alarak filminde unutulmaz sahnelere imza atar. İşte ünlü filmlerin ilham aldığı ünlü tablolar...
12 Aralık 2019 Perşembe
Trainspotting, Danny Boyle - The Mysteries of the Horizon, René Magritte
The Thomas Crown Affair, John McTiernan - The Son of Man, René Magritte
Shirley: Visions of Reality, Gustav Deutsch - New York Movie, Edward Hopper
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins - Evening Dress, René Magritte
Sexy Beast, Jonathan Glazer - Over the Town, Marc Chagall
Lust for Life, Vincente Minnelli - The Night Cafe, Vincent van Gogh
Cabaret, Bob Fosse - Portrait of the Journalist Sylvia von Harden, Otto Dix
Pennies From Heaven, Herbert Ross - Nighthawks, Edward Hopper
A Star Is Born, George Cukor - Dancers Tying Shoes, Edgar Degas
Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis - Christina’s World, Andrew Wyeth
Shutter Island, Martin Scorsese - The Kiss, Gustav Klimt
A Clockwork Orange, Stanley Kubrick - Prisoners Exercising, Vincent van Gogh
Malena, Giuseppe Tornatore - Georgette Magritte, René Magritte
The Fifth Element, Luc Besson - The Broken Column, Frida Kahlo
Pan’s Labyrinth, Guillermo del Toro - Saturn Devouring His Son, Francisco de Goya
Fight Club, David Fincher ve The Godfather: II, Francis Ford Coppola - The Death of Marat, Jacques-Louis David
Dawn, Odd Nerdrum - The Cell, Tarsem Singh
Passion, Jean-Luc Godard - La petite baigneuse – Intérieur de harem, Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Melancholia, Lars von Trier - Ophelia, John Everett Millais
Shirley: Visions of Reality, Gustav Deutsch - Morning Sun, Edward Hopper
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, Terry Gilliam - The Birth of Venus, Sandro Botticelli
The Watchmen, Zack Snyder - The Last Supper, Leonardo Da Vinci
The Truman Show, Peter Weir - Architecture au clair de lune, René Magritte
