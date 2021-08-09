Grief Dictatorship

Grief Dictatorship
Hayatın Sesi
09 Ağustos 2021 Pazartesi
Berna Köker Poljak

Is there such thing as the dictatorship of grief? Naturally there is. Let me explain.


There is an unwritten hierarchy of grieving in society. According to this hierarchy, it is possible to make a list of experiences deserving the most and the least grieving.If your grief is due to a death of your beloved one, you might think that you can generally find a place in the upper part of the list i.e. your grief is supported by the society; however, even it has sub conditions such as whether your beloved one is an animal or a human, whether s/he is still in your womb or your arms, whether s/he is old or young or whether s/he had “bad” habits.


I know a woman who had a miscarriage in the seventh week of her pregnancy. I know a family whose dog died. I know a man whose brother died from drug overdose. I know a mother/father whose daughter died by suicide.


For all of these, the reason for grief is death. Nevertheless, the grief owners, unfortunately, cannot have the support they need (most probably) in their environment, share their grief or feel understood.


There is another part of the issue that is not related to grief from death even mostly not included in the list. For example, loss of job, loss of relationship, migration and move or a difficult birth experience could be regarded as trivial and insufficient to grieve.


The reason for this is that the hierarchy converting into an oppression classifies griefs without being noticed. It organizes our lives about who and how long s/he can grieve and how much support s/he can get. While the grief period itself has a complex structure, deprived / made to be deprived grief could become traumatized. To make matters worse, feeling that we don’t live abiding by the unwritten rules of the society might push us into shame, guilt and loneliness.


If you think that you are deprived of your grief, please approve of your grief yourself first. Look at your feelings. Be with them without any judgement. Slow down. Give yourself some time.


Make your sorrow visible through simple rituals or practices. Holding a small ceremony meaningful for you, writing what you feel, or drawing could help you make them visible.


Try to find people in similar situations as yourself. Talk to them. Create your own support groups.


No matter what anyone says, remind yourself that your grief is real. And don’t forget that taking the ownership of your own grief you are deprived of is really a revolutionary act.


Yazının Türkçe versiyonu için tıklayın!

Facebook Yorumları

YORUMLAR

Yorum kurallarını okumak için tıklayınız!
Yorum yazmak için üyelik girişi yapmalısınız.
Değerli HTHayat okurları,

HTHayat ekibi olarak haber değeri taşıyan, herkesin kendine dair bir şeyler bulacağı içerikleri sizlere ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. İçeriklerimiz ile ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz. Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak hthayat.haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca hthayat.haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz. Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler hthayat.haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz. hthayat.haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve hthayat.haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, Haberturk.com’da yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları'nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi'ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır. Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
GİRİŞ YAP Kapat
Üye değilseniz üye olmak için tıklayınız.
Şifremi unuttum

Sizlere daha iyi bir hizmet sunabilmek için sitemizde çerezlerden faydalanıyoruz. Sitemizi kullanmaya devam ederek çerezleri kullanmamıza izin vermiş oluyorsunuz.

Detaylı bilgi almak için 'Çerez Politikasını' ve 'Gizlilik Politikasını' inceleyebilirsiniz.