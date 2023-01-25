95. Oscar adayları belli oldu

Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, 2023 Oscar Ödülleri'nin adaylarını açıkladı.

Yaşam
Giriş: 25 Ocak 2023 11:00
Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, 12 Mart’ta düzenlenecek törenle verilmesi planlanan 95’inci Oscar ödüllerinin adaylarını duyurdu. 95. Oscar Ödülleri bu yıl 12 Mart'ta Los Angeles'taki Hollywood & Highland'daki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda düzenlenecek. Canlı yayınlanacak törenin sunuculuğunu ise ünlü komedyen Jimmy Kimmel yapacak.


En İyi Film

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triange of Sadness

Women Talking


En İyi Yönetmen

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan ve Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tar

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness


En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Cate Blanchett – Tar

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once


En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fresar – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighty – Living


En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once


En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hırsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once


En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bıçaklar Çekildi: Gizemli Bir Serüven

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking


En İyi Özgün Senaryo

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness


En İyi Kurgu

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick


En İyi Sinematografi

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár


En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans


En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris


En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale


En İyi Film Müziği

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans


En İyi Animasyon

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red


Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

All Quiet On The Western Front – Almanya

Argentına, 1985 – Arjantin

Close – Belçika

Eo – Polonya

The Quıet Girl – İrlanda

