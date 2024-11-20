2024 yılının en iyi siyah beyaz fotoğrafları

Siyah beyaz fotoğraflar derin duygu ve düşünceler uyandırma yeteneğine sahiptir. Exposure One Ödülleri, bu yılın en iyi siyah beyaz fotoğrafları seçti.

Yaşam
Giriş: 20 Kasım 2024 11:07
  • Fotoğrafçı: Seleen Saleh

    1 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Zili Zhang

    2 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Steven Benson

    3 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Michael Paul

    4 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Paul Lukin

    5 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Sandra Cattaneo Adorno

    6 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Peter Jeschke

    7 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Steven Benson

    8 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Gary Cox

    9 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Bill Pack

    10 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Rj Muna

    11 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Steven Benson

    12 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Claudia Musal

    13 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Steven Benson

    14 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: John Scheibe

    15 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Steven Benson

    16 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Jasmine Lord

    17 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Eva Berler

    18 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Antonio Coelho

    19 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Peter Jeschke

    20 / 21

  • Fotoğrafçı: Jay Tang

    21 / 21

