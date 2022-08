Referans:

John Kennedy. "Quick fixes for common cooking mistakes". Şuradan alındı: https://www.popsci.com/diy/fix-cooking-mistakes/ (16.09.2021).

Justina Huddleson. "9 Ways to Fix Food If It's Too Salty, According to Real Chefs" Şuradan alındı: https://www.brit.co/food/food-adulting/how-to-fix-food-thats-too-salty/ (03.02.2022).